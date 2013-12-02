Yen extends losses, falls to 6-month low vs dollar

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The yen fell to a six-month low against the dollar and weakened towards a five-year trough against the euro on Monday after sources told Reuters the Bank of Japan was considering expanding its economic stimulus.

The dollar rose 0.5 percent to 102.93 yen, its highest since May 23 after the comments, from around 102.775 beforehand.

The euro was up 0.2 percent at 139.37 yen, not far from Friday’s five-year high of 139.705 yen on trading platform EBS.

Earlier in the day BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he would not hesitate to adjust policy, fanning speculation the bank could take more easing steps next year.