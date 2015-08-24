FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yen at 3-month high vs dollar, euro eyes $1.15
August 24, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Yen at 3-month high vs dollar, euro eyes $1.15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The safe-haven yen jumped 1.3 percent to a three-month high against the dollar on Monday, as a sell-off in riskier assets gathered pace on growing worries about a slowdown in the Chinese economy and global deflationary pressures.

The dollar slid to 120.25 yen, its lowest since mid-May and down 1.35 percent on the day.

The dollar was also hurt by a pushback in expectations of when the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s performance against a basket of six major currencies fell 0.8 percent to its lowest in two months, as more investors priced out chances of a rate hike in September.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell below 2 percent, diminishing the dollar’s allure.

The dollar fell sharply against the euro. The euro was up 0.9 percent at $1.1490, having risen to $1.1499 earlier in the day, its highest in over six months, with the single currency also boosted by an unwinding of euro-funded carry trades. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

