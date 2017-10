LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - The euro extended gains against the yen on Wednesday, hitting a fresh near 5-month high as investors added to bearish bets against the Japanese currency in the wake of monetary easing last month.

The euro rose around 0.4 percent on the day to 111.231 yen on EBS trading platform, its strongest since Oct. 31, 2011, breaking above the peak hit in Asian trade of 111.17 yen.