Dollar falls to near 4-week low vs yen

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to its lowest level in nearly four weeks against the Japanese yen on Monday as the U.S. currency came under pressure ahead of testimony by Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke later this week who could hint at more stimulus.

The dollar fell to 78.97 yen on EBS trading platform, its lowest since June 20, extending falls after dropping below chart support at its 200-day moving average around 79.04 yen.

Traders reported thin liquidity due to a holiday in Tokyo.