LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a one-month high against the yen on Friday, buoyed by a recent rise in yields on U.S. Treasuries while the safe-haven Japanese currency came under fresh selling pressure as appetite for riskier currencies picked up.

The dollar rose to 79.448 yen, up 0.15 percent on the day, and its highest level since mid July. Traders cited stops above 79.50 yen with near term resistance near its 100-day moving average of around 79.65 yen.