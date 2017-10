LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The dollar fell 1 percent versus the yen on Wednesday, extending losses as investors took profit on the Japanese currency’s recent sharp rise.

The dollar fell to 87.825 yen on trading platform EBS, with market players reporting supporting bids at 87.80 yen.

The euro also retreated against the Japanese currency, falling 1.4 percent on the day to 116.53 yen.