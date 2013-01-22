FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar hits session low versus yen after Shirakawa comments
#Market News
January 22, 2013 / 8:01 AM / in 5 years

Dollar hits session low versus yen after Shirakawa comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a session low against the yen on Tuesday, with some market players disappointed after policy easing by the Bank of Japan and comments by governor Masaaki Shirakawa were not as aggressive as expected.

The dollar fell around 0.7 percent on the day to 88.885 yen on trading platform EBS. Some traders said they were looking to buy on dips to around 88.00-88.20 yen.

It extended losses after Shirakawa ruled out cutting a 0.1 percent floor on short-term interest rates, dismissing suggestions it would be scrapped.

