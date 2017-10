LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a 3-1/2 year high against the yen on Friday as market players positioned for U.S. jobs data later in the session that is expected to reinforce signs of economic recovery and curb bets on more monetary easing from the Federal Reserve.

The dollar rose 0.7 percent on the day to 95.51 yen, its highest level since August 2009.