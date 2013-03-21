FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2013

Yen pares gains vs dollar and euro on Kuroda comments

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - The yen pared gains against the dollar and euro on Thursday after new Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda told a news conference further bold easing measures were needed to beat deflation.

The dollar rose to 95.645 yen, from around 95.40 beforehand, but remained negative on the day and last traded down 0.4 percent at 95.59 yen.

The euro also pared losses to trade down 0.5 percent at 123.49 yen, regaining ground after an earlier fall of more than 1 percent to 122.85 yen.

