FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yen falls to 4-1/2 year low versus buoyant dollar
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2013 / 11:07 AM / 4 years ago

Yen falls to 4-1/2 year low versus buoyant dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - The yen extended losses to fall to a 4-1/2 year low against the dollar on Friday, hurt by signs that Japanese investors were buying foreign assets and on better U.S. labour market data that could see the Federal Reserve slow further asset purchases.

The dollar rose 1 percent on the day to 101.74 yen, its highest level since October 2008 after stop-loss buy orders above 101.55 and 101.60 yen were triggered. Traders also said it rose past a reported option barrier at 101.50 yen.

The dollar’s broad gains also saw the index, which measures the U.S. currency’s performance against the six major currencies, rise 0.36 percent to 83.098, its highest since April 24.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.