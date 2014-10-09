FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar falls to 3-week low vs yen after Fed minutes
October 9, 2014

Dollar falls to 3-week low vs yen after Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Dollar hit a three-week low against the yen on Thursday, as investors trimmed bullish bets after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last meeting drove markets to push back expectations for the likely timing of an interest rate rise.

The dollar fell 0.35 percent to 107.66 yen on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since mid-September.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies also shed 0.2 percent to 85.067, its lowest level in two weeks.

The Fed minutes also showed that some policymakers had flagged the risks of a stronger dollar exerting downward pressure on inflation. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

