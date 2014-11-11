FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar hits 7-year high vs yen on renewed risk appetite
November 11, 2014

Dollar hits 7-year high vs yen on renewed risk appetite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a seven-year high against the yen on Tuesday as a surge in Tokyo stocks amid an increase in risk appetite dimmed the appeal of the Japanese currency.

The dollar rose to 115.81 yen on trading platform EBS in early European trading, its highest since October 2007.

Earlier, Japan’s Nikkei hit a seven-year high as speculators saw a possibility Prime Minister Shinzo Abe could postpone a planned sales tax hike. (Reporting By Jemima Kelly, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

