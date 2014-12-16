FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Yen rises to one-month high versus dollar on safety bid
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2014 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Yen rises to one-month high versus dollar on safety bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second para to say lowest level in a month, not highest)

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The yen hit a one-month high against the dollar on Tuesday as investors bought currencies traditionally seen as safe havens amid a slide in oil prices that has triggered a bout of volatility across asset classes.

The dollar fell 0.6 percent to 117.07 yen, its lowest level in a month, as the Russian rouble came under renewed pressure and European stock markets fell back into the red.

The yen tends to strengthen at times of economic stress as it is often used as a funding currency for investments in higher yielding assets. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.