SINGAPORE, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a seven-month low versus the yen on Thursday, pressured by ongoing market expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce more monetary stimulus steps following its policy meeting later in the day.

The greenback fell as low as 77.651 yen on trading platform EBS, its lowest since mid-February, and last stood at 77.69 yen, down 0.2 percent from late U.S. trade on Wednesday.