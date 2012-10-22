FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar extends gains vs yen, hits 3-month high
#Market News
October 22, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

Dollar extends gains vs yen, hits 3-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a three-month high against the yen on Monday, as the yen remained pressured by persistent speculation that the Bank of Japan may decide on more monetary stimulus at a policy meeting next week.

The dollar climbed to as high as 79.680 yen on trading platform EBS, its highest level since mid-July, and last stood at 79.650 yen, up 0.4 percent from late U.S. trade on Friday.

The dollar’s rise gradually gained momentum after it breached resistance at its 200-day moving average near 79.44 yen earlier on Monday.

