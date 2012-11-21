FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 21, 2012 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

REFILE-Euro hits 6-1/2 month high against the yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The euro climbed to a 6-1/2 month high against the yen on Thursday, with the yen pressured by expectations that the Bank of Japan will be pushed to implement more drastic monetary easing measures.

Traders said a rise in the euro against the dollar also helped to lift the single currency versus the yen, with some talk of stop-loss euro buying at levels above $1.2835.

The euro rose to as high as 106.20 yen on trading platform EBS, the single currency’s highest level since early May, and last traded at 106.11 yen, up 0.2 percent from late U.S. trade on Wednesday.

