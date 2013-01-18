FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar extends gains vs yen, hits highest since June 2010
January 18, 2013 / 4:49 AM / 5 years ago

Dollar extends gains vs yen, hits highest since June 2010

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a 2-1/2 year high against the yen on Friday, supported by expectations for the Bank of Japan to take bold monetary easing steps next week.

The yen also came under pressure after an economic adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said yen weakness to 95 or 100 yen versus the dollar is nothing to worry about.

The dollar rose to as high as 90.21 yen on trading platform EBS, its highest level against the Japanese currency since June 2010. The greenback last stood at 90.07 yen, up 0.3 percent on the day.

