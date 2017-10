SINGAPORE, April 4 (Reuters) - The dollar rose versus the yen on Thursday after the Bank of Japan announced fresh monetary stimulus, saying it would bring forward the timing of open-ended asset buying and extend the duration of government bonds it buys for monetary easing.

The dollar last stood at about 93.77 yen, up 0.7 percent on the day, compared to roughly around 92.90 yen just before the BOJ’s decision.