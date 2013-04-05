FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yen hits 3-1/2 year low after BOJ's powerful stimulus
April 5, 2013 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

Yen hits 3-1/2 year low after BOJ's powerful stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 5 (Reuters) - The yen fell to its lowest level in more than 3-1/2 years against the dollar on Friday, after the Bank of Japan unleashed the world’s most intense burst of monetary stimulus on Thursday, promising to inject about $1.4 trillion into the economy in less than two years.

The dollar climbed to 96.905 yen on trading platform EBS, as of 0028 GMT, its highest level against the yen since August 2009.

On Thursday, the dollar had soared nearly 3.6 percent versus the yen for its biggest one-day gain since October 2008.

