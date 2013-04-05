Yen hits 3-1/2 year low after BOJ's powerful stimulus

SINGAPORE, April 5 (Reuters) - The yen fell to its lowest level in more than 3-1/2 years against the dollar on Friday, after the Bank of Japan unleashed the world’s most intense burst of monetary stimulus on Thursday, promising to inject about $1.4 trillion into the economy in less than two years.

The dollar climbed to 96.905 yen on trading platform EBS, as of 0028 GMT, its highest level against the yen since August 2009.

On Thursday, the dollar had soared nearly 3.6 percent versus the yen for its biggest one-day gain since October 2008.