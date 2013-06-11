Dollar falls vs yen after BOJ keeps policy unchanged

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - The dollar sagged against the yen on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy unchanged and held off on unveiling fresh steps to curb bond market volatility.

Market players had been focusing on whether the BOJ would adopt steps such as extending the duration of its fixed-rate lending to two years.

The dollar fell to as low as 97.78 yen, having stood at around 98.65 yen or so just before the BOJ’s decision. The dollar last stood at 97.92 yen, down 0.8 percent on the day.