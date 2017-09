SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - The dollar tumbled against the yen on Friday and hit its lowest level versus the Japanese currency in two months, coming under renewed pressure ahead of closely watched U.S. jobs data due later in the day.

The dollar slid as low as 95.55 yen on trading platform EBS, its lowest since early April. The dollar last fetched 95.98 yen, down 1.1 percent from late U.S. trade on Thursday.