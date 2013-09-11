FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yen hits 7-week low vs dollar after Obama's Syria comments
September 11, 2013 / 1:41 AM / in 4 years

Yen hits 7-week low vs dollar after Obama's Syria comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The yen eased to a seven-week low versus the dollar on Wednesday after U.S. President Barack Obama said during a televised address on Syria that he had deeply held a preference for peaceful solutions and had seen encouraging signs in the last few days.

The yen has come under pressure in recent sessions on hopes that a U.S. military strike against Syria may be averted.

The dollar rose to as high as 100.55 yen on trading platform EBS, its highest level versus the Japanese currency since July 22. The dollar was last steady on the day at about 100.35 yen , up from an intraday low near 100.14 yen.

