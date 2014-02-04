Dollar extends losses vs yen, hits fresh 2-month low

SINGAPORE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a fresh two-month low against the yen on Tuesday, as risk appetites remained fragile after a disappointing reading on U.S. manufacturing activity the previous day stirred concerns about the outlook for U.S. economic growth.

The dollar came under renewed pressure versus the yen as regional equities fell, with Japan’s Nikkei share average shedding more than 4 percent on the day.

The dollar fell to as low as 100.755 yen on trading platform EBS, its lowest level against the Japanese currency since Nov. 21. The dollar last fetched 100.87 yen, down 0.1 percent on the day.