SINGAPORE, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The dollar extended its gains versus the yen on Tuesday and rose 1.4 percent on the day at one point, as a rise in U.S. stock index futures helped ease risk aversion.

The dollar rose to as high as 120.10 yen, up about 1.4 percent on the day. That marked a gain of 3.4 percent from Monday’s seven-month low of 116.15 yen.

The dollar last traded at 119.92 yen, up 1.3 percent from late U.S. trading on Monday. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Eric Meijer)