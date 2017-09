SINGAPORE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a six-year high versus the yen on Friday, drawing broad support after the European Central Bank’s latest monetary easing as traders waited for the U.S. jobs report later in the day.

The dollar climbed to as high as 105.71 yen, its highest level since October 2008, and last stood at 105.60 yen, up 0.3 percent on the day. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)