Dollar rises briefly vs yen after BOJ eases as expected

SINGAPORE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The dollar rose briefly against the yen but remained down on the day after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy as expected by expanding its asset buying and lending scheme by 10 trillion yen.

Tokyo shares extended losses after the decision.

The dollar rose from about 84.23 yen to an intraday high of about 84.39 yen right after the BOJ’s decision, but later sagged back down. It last stood at 84.21 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day.

Japan’s Nikkei share average extended losses and fell as much as 1.1 percent on the day at one point. The Nikkei was last down 0.1 percent at 10,147.54.