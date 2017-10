TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - The dollar fell below 102 yen, extending its daily fall to more than one percent on Thursday as Japanese share prices plunged after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Federal Reserve could scale back its bond buying this year.

The dollar fell to a one-week low of 101.98 yen, while the Australian dollar dropped nearly two percent from late U.S. levels to 98.15 yen.