TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - The dollar fell more than one yen from the day’s high, edging closer to a two-week low hit the previous day as Japanese shares pared gains, in a move reminiscent of the stock market’s 7 percent plunge the previous day.

The dollar fell to 101.545 yen, edging closer to the two-week low of 100.83 yen hit on Thursday.