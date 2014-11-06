FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar/yen rises above 114.85 to hit 7-year high
November 6, 2014 / 1:51 AM / 3 years ago

Dollar/yen rises above 114.85 to hit 7-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a fresh seven-year high against the yen on Thursday after upbeat U.S. jobs-related data added to the allure of the greenback, already on a bullish footing thanks to a further divergence in U.S. and Japanese monetary policies.

The dollar touched 114.98 yen, the highest since November 2007.

The U.S. currency has gained more than 5 percent against the yen since Friday, when the Bank of Japan surprised the markets by enhancing its already massive monetary easing program. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

