Dollar/yen rises above 114.85 to hit 7-year high

TOKYO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a fresh seven-year high against the yen on Thursday after upbeat U.S. jobs-related data added to the allure of the greenback, already on a bullish footing thanks to a further divergence in U.S. and Japanese monetary policies.

The dollar touched 114.98 yen, the highest since November 2007.

The U.S. currency has gained more than 5 percent against the yen since Friday, when the Bank of Japan surprised the markets by enhancing its already massive monetary easing program. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)