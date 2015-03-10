FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar rises to 8-year high against the yen
#Market News
March 10, 2015 / 3:40 AM / 3 years ago

Dollar rises to 8-year high against the yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to an eight-year high against the yen on Tuesday as the U.S. currency found steady bids on the back of expectations that the Federal Reserve may begin raising interest rates as early as summer.

In contrast, the Bank of Japan remains deeply committed to monetary easing, buying large amounts of Japanese government debt to support its quantitative easing scheme.

The dollar was up 0.6 percent at 121.95 yen after touching 121.04 yen, highest since July 2007. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
