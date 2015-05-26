FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar rises to 8-year high against yen
May 26, 2015 / 6:27 AM / 2 years ago

Dollar rises to 8-year high against yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to an eight-year high against the yen on Tuesday, benefiting from upbeat comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on policy rates and the U.S. economy

The dollar attracted follow-through bids -the London and New York markets were closed on Monday for holiday- after Yellen reinforced a tightening bias on interest rates on Friday.

The dollar was up 0.6 percent at 122.27 after touching 122.365, its highest since July 2007.

Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

