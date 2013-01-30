FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yen under pressure, falls to 2-1/2 yr low versus dollar
Sections
Featured
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2013 / 8:45 AM / in 5 years

Yen under pressure, falls to 2-1/2 yr low versus dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a fresh 2-1/2 year high against the yen on Wednesday, bolstered by widening spreads between U.S. Treasuries and Japanese government bond yields amid expectations of more aggressive easing by the Bank of Japan in coming months.

The dollar was up 0.6 percent at 91.32 yen, with traders citing option expiries at 91.50 yen which could sway trade.

The euro was also 0.7 percent higher at 123.30 yen , with investors targetting its April 2011 high of 123.33 yen.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.