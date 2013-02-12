Yen hits session highs versus euro, dollar

NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen on Tuesday hit global session highs versus the euro and dollar as an official from the Group of Seven rich countries clarified their stance on the currency.

A statement from the G7 was meant to signal concern about excessive movement in the value of Japan’s currency and statements from Tokyo about yen levels, the official said.

The euro hit a session low of 124.98 yen and last traded at 125.34, down 0.8 percent on the day.

The dollar hit a session low of 93.00 yen and last traded at 93.24, down 1.1 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.