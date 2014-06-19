FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Dollar erases loss vs yen as U.S. yields rise
June 19, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

FOREX-Dollar erases loss vs yen as U.S. yields rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - The dollar turned higher against the yen in Thursday afternoon trading as longer-dated U.S. bond yields rose to session highs despite solid demand at a $7 billion sale of 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities.

The greenback last traded up 0.07 percent at 101.98 yen, recovering from an earlier low of 101.75. It closed at 101.91 in U.S. trading on Wednesday.

The yield on regular 30-year Treasury bonds was last 3.485 percent after touching 3.396 percent earlier. It ended at 3.420 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

