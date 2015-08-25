FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Offshore Chinese yuan slips briefly after China cuts rates
August 25, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 2 years ago

Offshore Chinese yuan slips briefly after China cuts rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Chinese yuan fell briefly in offshore trade against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after China cut interest rates and reserve requirements.

The dollar rose to 6.4870 yuan immediately after the announcement, before giving up those gains to trade at 6.4770, down 0.2 percent on the day.

In the onshore market, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3987 per dollar prior to market open, 0.2 percent weaker than the previous fix of 6.3862. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

