Offshore yuan strengthens, premium over onshore yuan at 19-month high
#Financials
September 29, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

Offshore yuan strengthens, premium over onshore yuan at 19-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The offshore yuan rose on Tuesday to its strongest against the dollar since China devalued its currency on Aug. 11 after speculation the country’s central bank had sold dollars to support the currency.

The offshore yuan, having traded at a discount to the onshore yuan since August’s surprise devaluation, traded at a 0.2 percent premium versus the onshore currency - the highest since February 2014.

The discount had widened to nearly 2 percent in the days following the devaluation because of widespread expectations of more downside for the Chinese currency in the long run.

The dollar, which was stronger against most currencies on Tuesday, fell a third of a percent against the offshore yuan to 6.3335 yuan.

The onshore yuan closed at 6.336 to the dollar, up 0.11 percent from Monday’s fix. Traders in Shanghai said it appeared the central bank had been selling dollars via state banks. (Reporting By Jemima Kelly, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
