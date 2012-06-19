FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Euro, stocks fall briefly after weak German ZEW survey
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Euro, stocks fall briefly after weak German ZEW survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - The euro fell briefly versus the dollar and European stocks slipped on Tuesday after the German ZEW economic sentiment index dropped sharply on concerns about Spanish bank woes and Greek political instability.

The common currency fell to $1.2578 on trading platfrom EBS from around $1.2598 before the survey’s release. It recovered from those losses to last trade up 0.25 percent at $1.2606.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index dropped around 3 points following the release to trade flat on the day at 993.97, before recovering.

