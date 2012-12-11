FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro rises, Bunds extend fall after German ZEW data
December 11, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Euro rises, Bunds extend fall after German ZEW data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a session high against the dollar while Bunds extended losses on Tuesday after the German ZEW sentiment survey for December beat expectations.

The euro rose to a session high of $1.2976 after the data was released, from around $1.2964 beforehand. The euro recovered further from a two-week low of $1.2880 struck on Monday on political turmoil in Italy.

German Bund futures extended their earlier fall, reaching a session low of 145.38, down 22 ticks on the day.

