No end in sight to Swiss franc strength

* Latest attempts to push franc lower rebuffed in January

* Analysts say 2010 safe haven surge should unwind at some stage

* Q4 saw first capital outflows since 2010

* But cash pile, C/A surplus big barriers to any fall

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Three years after a surge attributed to fears the euro zone was about to implode, the Swiss franc is still riding high and the barriers for it returning to earth are enormous.

To many analysts, the “safe haven” currency has looked ripe for a reversal for more than a year as the economic trauma that drove investors to buy an estimated 400 billion francs in 2009-10 eased.

Emboldened by the Swiss National Bank’s cap on any further gains against the euro, hedge fund investors made a handful of efforts last year to dislodge the franc from levels against the euro that are around 25 percent higher than in 2008.

But each of those has failed in the face of net inflows into Switzerland of around 20 billion francs every three months, and Swiss fund managers’ unwillingness to put any of that money to work abroad, as they had in the past.

“Even if we are seeing some moderate capital outflows as the safe-haven trade unwinds a little, Switzerland’s net capital balance is so strong and the interest rate differentials with the euro zone offer no incentive (to hold euros),” said Marcus Hettinger, strategist with Credit Suisse in Zurich.

“We are basically neutral on the franc this year.”

That is bad news for millions of eastern Europeans who took car, house and other consumer loans denominated in francs in the years running up to the 2008 financial crisis.

For them, the euro’s fall from 1.6 francs to 1.2 mushroomed into a larger move against the zloty and forint that left many owing almost twice as much in their own currency as they had originally borrowed.

Both the Polish and Hungarian economies - and currencies - are closely correlated with what happens in the euro zone and doubts about growth in the bloc are the heart of their problem.

“Evidence that deflation is setting in within the euro-zone’s core (including Germany) should deflate any renewed confidence and force the ECB to embark on aggressive QE,” says, Savvas Savouri, chief economist at hedge fund firm Toscafund.

“Against this the Swiss franc could well prove limit up, not down, against the euro.”

Speaking in Davos on Friday, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said any new surge in safe-haven demand was a risk that “could put us again in a very difficult situation”.

UNWINDING

A study this month by UBS showed the first net outflow of capital from Switzerland in more than three years, however, which combined with the bullishness of many banks on the dollar has prompted some cautious predictions of franc losses in 2014.

UBS strategist Beat Siegenthaler said any broader retreat for the franc must be underpinned by Swiss banks and money managers regaining the confidence to send funds abroad.

“There has been this argument for a long time that the unwinding of the safe haven play should eventually see the franc weaken,” he said.

“The question has always been what would be the trigger for that. Initially we thought it would be the euro crisis calming down and that didn’t happen, so maybe it will be the improvement of the situation in the U.S. and the optimism we have seen over growth and the dollar.”

But if currencies at the end of the day are a measure of the underlying economic strength of an economy, then the balance since 2008 has clearly changed. Recovery in the euro zone broadly remains fragile while Swiss exporters have surprised many by managing to swallow the hit to their competitiveness from the franc’s gains.

Indeed, the latest in a series of macroprudential tweaks to policy by the Swiss National Bank this week has supported expectations it will have to keep policy tight to stop parts of the economy - chiefly the housing sector - from overheating.

“In 2011 we saw the franc as overvalued on a purchasing power basis,” Credit Suisse’s Hettinger said.

“Our models do not show that any more. Exports have proven strong and there is no sign of deflation setting in to force the central bank into further radical action against the franc.” (Additional reporting by Laurence Fletcher; Editing by Catherine Evans)