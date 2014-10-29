French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 29

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

SANOFI

Sanofi will hold a special board meeting on Wednesday at 0700 GMT to examine the French drugmaker’s management structure, a source close to Sanofi told Reuters.

The boss of drugmaker Sanofi Chris Viehbacher could not say on Tuesday if he had the support of his board and confirmed to Reuters that his chairman declined to clarify his future during a meeting the previous day.

Sanofi said Thierry Desmarest had resigned from its board to focus on his role as chairman of oil group Total following the sudden death of Christophe de Margerie.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The group said on Wednesday its third-quarter operating profit more than halved to 247 million euros (315 million), while revenue fell 6.7 percent due to the combined effects of last month’s pilot strike and a sluggish market environment.

VIVENDI

Vivendi said its SFR mobile division posted a 2.9 percent drop in revenue in the first nine months of the year, pulled down by its retail business.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

The group stuck to its full-year forecasts on Wednesday after reporting a 7 percent rise in third-quarter sales and said Western Europe showed long-awaited but fragile signs of stabilisation.

NUMERICABLE

The French cable telecoms operator says it is launching a 4.7 billion euro capital increase.

AIRBUS GROUP

The group said on Tuesday it plans to start production at its first U.S. factory with the larger A321 jetliner instead of the A320 as originally planned, a move that reflects rising demand for the bigger jet.

FUGRO

The Dutch marine services group warned on Wednesday that it will not pay a dividend over 2014 due to deteriorating markets and price pressure on oil and gas projects.

TOMTOM

The group posts a 43 percent drop in third-quarter EBIT.

IPSEN SA

The group said it sees fiscal-year core operating margin around 20 percent of sales.

REXEL

Rexel confirms its full-year targets.

TECHNIP

Technip says it has won a subsea contract for the Bangka development in Indonesia.

ERAMET

Eramet says second-half current operating income should be higher than in the first-half.

FRENCH, ITALIAN BUDGETS

The European Commission cleared France and Italy’s modified 2015 budgets on Tuesday after both countries agreed to trim their deficits further, ending a stand-off between Brussels and the two centre-left governments.

