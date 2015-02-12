French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 12

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 Futures up 0.25 percent at 0715 GMT

TOTAL

The French oil major took a $6.5 billion writedown in the fourth quarter on Canadian oil sands, U.S. shale gas and European refining assets as the collapse in crude oil prices sent net adjusted profits down 10 percent.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank said on Thursday it would cut its exposure to Russia in the face of mounting loan loss provisions as it posted a nearly three-fold increase in fourth-quarter net profit.

PERNOD RICARD

French spirits group on Thursday posted a flat first-half operating profit as a crackdown on extravagant spending in China and a struggling vodka market in the United States, its biggest market prevented earnings growth.

EDF French power utility said on Thursday net income rose 5.2 percent to 3.70 billion euros as output at its nuclear plants exceeded forecasts and despite a decline in power consumption due to mild weather.

RENAULT

The French carmaker said on Thursday it was targeting further sales and earnings improvement this year after strong European deliveries of no-frills cars and mini-SUVs more than tripled full-year profit.

FAURECIA

The French auto parts maker said a lower euro and cheaper raw materials would lift profit in 2015 as it posted solid second-half earnings growth on Thursday, buoyed by Asian demand.

PUBLICIS

The advertising agency promised business would pick up in the second half of this year as it recovered from a tough 2014 marred by a failed mega-merger with U.S. peer Omnicom.

LEGRAND

The power switch and socket maker said difficult prospects in Russia would drag on 2015 revenue growth as it delivered full-year profit that undershot expectations.

HERMES

The French luxury goods maker demonstrated further resilience to the industry downturn, posting a 9.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales at constant exchange rates, slightly below some analysts’ expectations.

CLUB MED

Chinese conglomerate Fosun and its allies controlled 92.81 percent of French holiday group Club Mediterranee at the close of their offer, French markets regulator AMF said on Wednesday, declaring the bid successful.

REXEL

The energy products distributor said its had decided to place all its European operations under a single regional head. . The company also reported results.

SIGFOX

French startup Sigfox has raised $115 million from seven heavyweight investors to help it build new networks globally to connect everything from washing machines to smart metres to the Internet.

