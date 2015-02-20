French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 20

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures were down 0.28 percent at 0703 GMT.

SANOFI

French drugmaker Sanofi named Olivier Brandicourt, a Paris-educated doctor and head of Bayer AG’s healthcare arm, as its chief executive officer.

DANONE

French food group Danone forecast sales growth of between 4 and 5 percent this year, as it seeks to cope with deflation in Europe, volatile currencies in emerging markets and a difficult Russian market.

TECHNIP

French oil services group Technip said it had won a “substantial” onshore contract with a value ranging from 250 million euros ($284.13 million) to 500 million euros.

ERAMET

French mining group Eramet cut its 2014 loss to 159 million euros and said it would not propose a dividend, but said it expected economic trends to benefit the group in 2015.

CLUB MED

Club Mediterranee, the holiday group now controlled by Chinese conglomerate Fosun, said growth in the Americas helped keep revenues stable as volumes were hit by a late Chinese New Year and weakness in Europe and Africa.

GECINA

French real estate group Gecina said net income would be at least stable this year after a slight increase in 2014 and announced plans to sell 800 million euros in assets as it raised its dividend 1.1 percent.

ADP

Paris airports operator Aeroports de Paris posted a 3.4 percent rise in 2014 gross earnings and maintained its target for 2015.

