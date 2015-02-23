French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 23

PARIS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 March futures up 0.82 percent at 0747 GMT.

AREVA

French state-controlled nuclear group Areva said on Monday its unaudited 2014 accounts showed it would post a net loss of about 4.9 billion euros ($5.57 billion), stemming mostly from provisions and asset writedowns.

GEMALTO

Gemalto said on Monday it does not see a big financial impact from the SIM card encryption issue.

ORANGE

Orange said it will buy out Orascom’s stake and rights in Mobinil.

SANOFI

The drugmaker’s new boss, Olivier Brandicourt, could earn up to 4.2 million euros a year at the drugs group and pocket an extra 4 million euros within 12 months as a one-off golden handshake.

UNIBAIL, KLEPIERRE, ALTAREA

U.S. real estate investment management firm CBRE Global Investors aims to raise 1.2 billion euros by selling 10 shopping malls in France and Belgium, according to French newspaper Le Figaro.

COFACE

The French government said on Monday it is considering transferring export guarantees currently managed by credit insurer Coface to the BPI public investment bank.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Exchange operator CME Group Inc said it fined derivatives broker Newedge USA, a unit of the French bank, $1.75 million for violating rules in metals markets over two years.

AIRBUS

South Korea’s top air carrier Korean Air Line Co. has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Europe’s Airbus to jointly bid for Seoul’s indigenous fighter development project, Korean Air officials said Sunday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

CELLECTIS

The cancer immunotherapy company said it filed for an initial public offering on the U.S. Nasdaq exchange of up to $115 million. [1.usa.gov/1AYzScv ]

