French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 24

PARIS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CREDIT AGRICOLE, SAFRAN

Credit Agricole Chief Financial Officer Bernard Delpit has decided to leave the French bank to take up the same role at Safran, the aerospace group said.

ACCOR

Europe’s largest hotel group said it referred online booking rival Booking.com to the French competition authority over what it claimed was abuse of a dominant position. A Booking.com spokesman declined to comment.

LAFARGE

The building supplies group said it planned to raise its 2015 dividend to 1.27 euros a share to bring it in to line with that of Holcim in accordance with their merger deal of July last year, and to bring the payment date forward to May 8.

Earlier on Monday, Switzerland-based Holcim reported operating profit growth that outpaced that of Lafarge.

GEMALTO

The head of the National Security Agency refused to comment on Monday on reports that the U.S. government implants spyware on computer hard drives for surveillance purposes, saying “we fully comply with the law.”

MAUREL ET PROM

The oil company reported a dry hole at the Rovuma onshore licence where Anadarko is the operator.

TECHNIP

The oil services group said it had won a contract from Total E&P UK to make and supply pipes for and other kit for the Glenlivet project west of Shetland in the North Sea.

ECONOMY

France wants to delay a target for bringing its budget deficit below 3 percent of GDP by three years until 2018 as it wants to keep the debate over unpopular austerity measures and structural reforms out of the 2017 presidential election campaign, German business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing EU Commission sources.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....