French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 21

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

L‘OREAL

The cosmetics maker said the market for mass beauty products in western Europe had slowed in the early part of the year but was still growing moderately in North America as it posted a 14.1 percent rise in first-quarter sales.

ESSILOR

The world’s largest maker of ophthalmic lenses stuck to its full-year revenue forecast after sales increased on the back of expansion in the United States and Europe, as a lower euro helped.

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO

The real estate group confirmed its full-year forecasts after first-quarter sales rose 6.3 percent.

ALTICE

Altice announced that the European Commission had authorised the proposed acquisition of Portuguese telecommunications operator PT Portugal under EU merger regulations.

