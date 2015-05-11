French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 11

PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 Futures down 0.22 pct at 0640 GMT

AIRBUS

Europe’s biggest aerospace company said on Sunday it would continue test flights for the A400M military transport plane after the fatal crash of one of the aircraft on a test flight in Spain.

The plane crashed outside Seville on Saturday, killing four test crew and prompting country users to ground Europe’s new troop and cargo carrier.

AHOLD, DELHAIZE

Dutch retailer Ahold AHLN.AS and Belgian supermarket chain Delhaize DELB.BR have begun discussions at the highest level on a possible merger, Belgian newspapers reported on Saturday.

TOTAL

Gennady Timchenko, the co-owner of Russia’s second largest gas producer Novatek, said on Friday China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) was not planning to increase its stake in the Yamal LNG project.

CNPC owns a 20 percent stake in the Yamal project along with France’s Total.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The French state has an extra 1.7 percent of the airline in a move it said was aimed at obtaining double voting rights in the company at its forthcoming shareholders meeting.

Separately, Air France-KLM said it carried 1 percent fewer passengers in April compared with a year ago.

