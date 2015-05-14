French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 14

PARIS, May 14 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ORANGE

France’s competition regulator has opened an investigation into national telecoms group Orange , it said on Wednesday, adding that it was too early to judge its outcome.

AIRBUS

Investigators hope to have preliminary clues within 48 hours on what caused an Airbus military plane to crash with the loss of four lives, but must first overcome technical difficulties in reading crucial flight data, a French military official said.

RENAULT

Nissan contributes 494 mln euro to Renault Q1 7201.T -

EURAZEO

Eurazeo subsidiary Ecip M to sell 19.5 mln Moncler shares

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....