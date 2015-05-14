FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 14
May 14, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, May 14 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ORANGE

France’s competition regulator has opened an investigation into national telecoms group Orange , it said on Wednesday, adding that it was too early to judge its outcome.

AIRBUS

Investigators hope to have preliminary clues within 48 hours on what caused an Airbus military plane to crash with the loss of four lives, but must first overcome technical difficulties in reading crucial flight data, a French military official said.

RENAULT

Nissan contributes 494 mln euro to Renault Q1 7201.T -

EURAZEO

Eurazeo subsidiary Ecip M to sell 19.5 mln Moncler shares

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
