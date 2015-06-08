French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 8

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

SAINT GOBAIN

Buyout firm Apollo Global Management has won the bidding for Saint-Gobain’s Verallia glass bottle making unit and will pay 2.95 billion euro ($3.27 billion) in enterprise value after an auction that attracted five offers.

MICHELIN

French tyre maker is still looking for expansion opportunities in Asia since it has low levels of debt, but any deal must create value, Chief Executive Jean-Dominique Senard told Les Echos in an interview.

“Asia will go through a period of restructuring, especially China, even if for now it has not begun,” he said. “At the right time, we will seize the opportunities.”

ORANGE

Orange’s CEO Stephane Richard has accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Israel as he tries to end a diplomatic row sparked by his remarks about ending a licensing deal there.

CARREFOUR

The push worldwide for a low cost model in retailing is a damaging trend, the head of the France-based food retail group said in an interview with the Journal de Dimanche newspaper.

AIRBUS

Airbus hopes to be able to restart production test flights of its A400M military aircraft soon, paving the way for a rapid resumption of deliveries that were halted following a recent crash, the company said on Sunday.

EUROTUNNEL

The operator of the undersea rail link between England and France said on Sunday it had reluctantly agreed to sell its Calais-to-Dover ferry business, MyFerryLink, to DFDS, a Danish competitor on the same sea route.

SANOFI

The French pharmaceuticals company said it had recorded positive results for its diabetes drug Toujeo in a Phase III study extension among Japanese patients.

AIR FRANCE

Etihad Airways has reached a deal to deepen its relationship with Air France-KLM, Etihad’s Chief Executive Officer James Hogan said in an interview Sunday.

Separately, Air France-KLM carried 2 percent more passengers in May to reach 6.8 million compared with a year ago, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

DIAGEO

Brazilian billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann and his partners in private equity firm 3G Capital are considering a potential bid to buy the world’s largest producer of spirits, Brazil’s Veja newsweekly reported on Friday.

BANKS

Euro zone banks should expect another round of health checks in 2016, the European Central Bank’s top banking supervisor was quoted as saying, adding that Greece’s banks remained solvent.

