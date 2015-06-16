French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 16

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

THALES

Defence firm Samsung Techwin Co Ltd 012450.KS on Tuesday said it will sign an agreement giving it an option to buy Thales SA’s 50 percent stake in their unlisted South Korean joint venture, valued at about $190 million.

AIRBUS

JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O is eyeing a long-range plane from Airbus that could carry its customers to distant places abroad for the first time in its history, potentially growing its network in South America.

Europe’s Airbus Group AIR.PA will design and build about 900 satellites for privately owned OneWeb Ltd, which plans to offer high-speed, space-based Internet access to billions of people worldwide, company officials said on Monday.

American Airlines Group AAL.O said on Monday that it would push back delivery of 35 Airbus Group AIR.PA A320neo family jetliners by several years, a move that it said gives it more flexibility to control capacity growth.

MICHELIN

Michelin to invest $22 mln to increase capacity at Dothan, Ala., manufacturing plant.

LAFARGE

The French cement maker agreed to pay Baring Private Equity 270 million euros to acquire the fund’s 14 percent stake in Lafarge India, returning the subsidiary to 100-percent ownership subject to completion of the merger with rival Holcim.

GENTICEL SA GTCL.PA - RECEIVES FDA CLEARANCE OF IND APPLICATION FOR U.S. PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF GTL001 (PROCERVIX), COMPANY‘S FIRST-IN-CLASS HPV THERAPEUTIC VACCINE CANDIDATE.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The French airline announced line closures and 80 million euros of new cost cuts as it accelerates its Perform 2020 restructuring plans in the wake of another drop in unit revenues.

ADP

The Paris airport operator recorded a 4.2 percent passenger traffic increase in May.

