French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 17

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures FCEc1 up 0.3 pct at 0546 GMT

REMY COINTREAU

The French drinks maker will raise its dividend after its annual operating profit improved by 13.5 percent, helped by cost controls, improving demand in China and good sales of higher-priced spirits in the United States.

CARREFOUR

Brazilian tycoon Abilio Diniz has raised his stake in Carrefour Brazil to 12 percent from 10 percent, a Paris-based spokesman for Peninsula Participações, the investment vehicle managing Diniz’s fortune said on Tuesday.

The investment was made in association with Singapore sovereign fund GIC through a new investment fund named Peninsula Fundo II.

VIVENDI

French media group Vivendi plans to increase its stake in Telecom Italia to between 10 and 15 percent, cementing influence over the group once its current big shareholders exit, said people familiar with the matter. The proposal is still under discussion internally and would need to be ratified by the Vivendi board. Vivendi and Telecom Italia declined to comment.

ALCATEL

Chief Executive Michel Combes said that the timing of his departure from the telecom equipment maker, which is being taken over by Nokia, has not yet been set, refuting a media report that put it in mid-July.

EUROPCAR IPO-EURP.PA/EURAZEO

The order book for the sale of shares in French car rental firm Europcar was fully subscribed, including the over-allotment option, sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

ABN-AMRO IPO-ABN.AS

The chief executive of the Dutch bank said he expected it to achieve a long-term return on equity of 9 to 12 percent.

LE BOURGET AIRSHOW

TAKE A LOOK-Paris Airshow

