FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 17
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 17, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures FCEc1 up 0.3 pct at 0546 GMT

REMY COINTREAU

The French drinks maker will raise its dividend after its annual operating profit improved by 13.5 percent, helped by cost controls, improving demand in China and good sales of higher-priced spirits in the United States.

CARREFOUR

Brazilian tycoon Abilio Diniz has raised his stake in Carrefour Brazil to 12 percent from 10 percent, a Paris-based spokesman for Peninsula Participações, the investment vehicle managing Diniz’s fortune said on Tuesday.

The investment was made in association with Singapore sovereign fund GIC through a new investment fund named Peninsula Fundo II.

VIVENDI

French media group Vivendi plans to increase its stake in Telecom Italia to between 10 and 15 percent, cementing influence over the group once its current big shareholders exit, said people familiar with the matter. The proposal is still under discussion internally and would need to be ratified by the Vivendi board. Vivendi and Telecom Italia declined to comment.

ALCATEL

Chief Executive Michel Combes said that the timing of his departure from the telecom equipment maker, which is being taken over by Nokia, has not yet been set, refuting a media report that put it in mid-July.

EUROPCAR IPO-EURP.PA/EURAZEO

The order book for the sale of shares in French car rental firm Europcar was fully subscribed, including the over-allotment option, sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

ABN-AMRO IPO-ABN.AS

The chief executive of the Dutch bank said he expected it to achieve a long-term return on equity of 9 to 12 percent.

LE BOURGET AIRSHOW

TAKE A LOOK-Paris Airshow

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.